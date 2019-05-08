Senate investigators have issued a subpoena for President Trump’s eldest son, according to multiple news outlets.

The intelligence committee has ordered Donald Trump Jr. to testify on matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe on Russian interference in the 2016 election, Reuters news agency first reported.

JUST IN: Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to answer questions about Russia probe pic.twitter.com/ipTekJvPmh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 8, 2019

The Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal later reported similarly.

The move by the Republican-led panel, the first subpoena issued against a member of the Trump family, reportedly concerns answers the younger Mr. Trump gave congressional investigators about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and a June 2016 meeting between top Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer.

The Wall Street Journal cited “people with knowledge of the matter,” though the panel issued a statement deflecting the question.

“We do not discuss the details of witness engagements with the Committee. Throughout the investigation, the Committee has reserved the right to recall witnesses for additional testimony as needed, as every witness and witness counsel has been made aware,” a spokesman told reporters.

An attorney for the presidential son did not immediately have a response to reporter queries.

