ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police are investigating an apparent early morning hit-and-run crash.
Police just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a man lying on east Benson Boulevard, a main east-west thoroughfare in midtown Anchorage.
The man was in the far-left lane between A and Denali streets.
Police say it appeared the man had been struck by a car.
Police are looking for witnesses in the case.
The man’s name was not released immediately.
