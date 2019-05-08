The second suspect in a Colorado school shooting has appeared in court.

Court records listed the defendant as Maya McKinney, but a public defender said Wednesday that his client uses male pronouns and is named Alec.

McKinney appeared in court shackled at the wrists and ankles. He responded to the judge’s questions in a clear but quiet voice, saying, “Yes, your honor,” and, “No, your honor.” His mother sat with him.

District attorney George Brauchler says he hasn’t decided whether to file adult charges. He says McKinney is 16, the youngest age at which Colorado law allows prosecutors to file adult charges without a judge’s review.

McKinney is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is due back in court Friday.

He’s one of two suspects accused of opening fire Tuesday at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver. One student was killed, and eight were injured.

