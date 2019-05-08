ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Rochester man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in a confrontation over a traffic accident.
Twenty-six-year-old Alexander Weiss was on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Muhammed Rahim on Jan. 14, 2018. Weiss claimed self-defense, saying Rahim confronted him following the collision.
The Post-Bulletin of Rochester reports that an Olmsted County jury on Tuesday failed to reach a verdict after 12 hours of deliberation. Judge Joseph Chase declared a mistrial.
Prosecutors will need to decide if they want to pursue another trial. A review hearing is scheduled June 6.
