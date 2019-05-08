MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered city leaders in Minneapolis to appear in court Wednesday to discuss the status of a lawsuit over the police shooting of a black man in 2015.

Judge Michael Davis’ order came soon after the city agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit over the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond, who was white, was shot by a police officer when she approved his squad car minutes after calling 911.

That officer was convicted of murder.

The civil suit at issue now involves Jamar Clark, who was shot in the head after a struggle with two officers. The county attorney declined to charge the officers, saying that an investigation found that Clark was shot after trying to get an officer’s gun.

