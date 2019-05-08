RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The trial for a Vermont man accused of strangling a woman is not expected to take place until next year.
Rutland resident Shawn LaPlant pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 44-year-old Alicia Harrington. Authorities say LaPlant strangled Harrington in his home on March 5.
Authorities say he then moved her body to a car. Authorities found her on March 6.
The Rutland Herald reports the trial is expected to last 10 days and is expected to start next April.
