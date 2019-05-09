Attorney General William P. Barr on Thursday mocked the social media frenzy sparked by Deputy Attorney General’s deadpan expression during the April press conference to announce the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

Mr. Rosenstein last month stood behind his boss as Mr. Barr answered reporters’ questions about the Mueller report. The deputy attorney general’s unblinking and straightforward stare drew jabs on Twitter and other social media.

During a retirement ceremony for Mr. Rosenstein, the attorney general asked him to recreate that pose before mimicking the emotionless look himself.

“Which one of us is capable of the most deadpan expression?” Mr. Barr asked.

He then joked about the criticism he received for his recent Senate testimony.

“I do my best work in congressional hearings and Rod does his best work standing behind me at press conferences,” Mr. Barr said.

