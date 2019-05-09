HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio baby sitter convicted of murder in a 3-year-old girl’s death has been sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 18 years.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old Lindsay Partin on Thursday in Hamilton. She was convicted April 12 of murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in Hannah Wesche’s 2018 death.

Partin had pleaded not guilty and her attorney argued that detectives bullied a confession out of her and stopped investigating other leads. Defense attorney Melynda Cook Howard says she plans to appeal.

Authorities say emergency crews found Hannah unresponsive with bruises on March 8, 2018, at Partin’s Hanover Township.

Court documents say Partin told dispatchers the girl had fallen recently and “just passed out.”

The child was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and died 10 days later.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.