An Air Force intelligence analyst was charged Thursday with leaking classified national defense materials to a reporter.

Daniel Everette Hale, 31, of Nashville is charged with obtaining national defense information, retention and transmission of national defense information, disclosure of classified communications intelligence information and theft of government property according to the unsealed indictment.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years of prison for each count. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Mr. Hale served in the Air Force from 2009 to 2013, where he was assigned to the National Security Agency and deployed in Afghanistan.

Prosecutors say that in April 2013, Mr. Hale printed six classified documents unrelated to his post-military work for a private contractor. Those documents were later provided to a reporter. Each of the six documents was published by the reporter’s outlet.

All told, Mr. Hale printed 36 classified documents, including 23 unrelated to his work, according to court documents. At least 17 documents would up in the hands of the reporter, prosecutors said.

Of the published documents, 11 were marked as either top secret or secret.

In August 2014, Mr. Hale also possessed two thumb drives, including one marked secret and included a classified document he printed in February, according to the indictment.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.