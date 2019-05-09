Two major Hollywood producers have said they will no longer film in Georgia over the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law, one of them being David Simon, the man behind the widely praised TV show “The Wire.”

Mr. Simon said his company Blown Deadline will no longer shoot in Georgia, which offers some of the most generous tax breaks for film production in the nation over a new law this week that outlaws abortion after a heartbeat can be detected, which can occur as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

“Can only speak for my production company. Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired,” he said Thursday, going on to call Georgia not a safe state for women to be in.

Can only speak for my production company. Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired. https://t.co/WTb0tj95zH — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 9, 2019

“I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact,” he said.

I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this. https://t.co/V2xDPKiMpo — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2019

“Other filmmakers will see this,” he predicted.

Later on Thursday, his prediction came to pass.

Producer Christine Vachon tweeted that her company, which has produced such acclaimed independent films as “Carol,” “First Reformed,” “Far From Heaven” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” will join the boycott, which had been threatened beforehand.

“Killer Films will no longer consider Georgia as a viable shooting location until this ridiculous law is overturned,” she wrote.

When a Twitter user pointed out that Ohio is considering a similar law, Ms. Vachon said she also would boycott that state.

“Ohio will hurt (you know we LOOOOOOOVE the Queen City!!!!) but same goes,” she replied.

Ohio will hurt (you know we LOOOOOOOVE the Queen City!!!!) but same goes. https://t.co/tujFkBMsRB — Christine Vachon (@kvpi) May 9, 2019

Ms. Vachon later retweeted two other people’s demands that Hollywood’s biggest studios also refuse to film in Georgia.

“We’re waiting on you @MarvelStudios @TheWalkingDead et al …” a Twitter user named Johnny Lopez wrote in one such post.

Mr. Simon, as is his habit, continued throughout Thursday hurling obscene invective at people who criticized his boycott of Georgia.

“I don’t resort to name-calling. In cases of reply to empty Twitter rhetoric, trolling and bot-memes, I revel in name-calling. I waltz with it. I make it my very oeuvre, you useless, pratfalling, pecksniffing f—squib,” he told off one dissident.

I don’t resort to name-calling. In cases of reply to empty Twitter rhetoric, trolling and bot-memes, I revel in name-calling. I waltz with it. I make it my very oeuvre, you useless, pratfalling, pecksniffing fucksquib. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 9, 2019

Other tweets in his timeline called people a “totalitarian f—fail,” a “s—squib,” and a peddler of “incel resentments”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.