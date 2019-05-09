President Trump’s approval ratings have reached the highest point of his presidency since the post-inauguration honeymoon.

According to the Real Clear Politics “poll of polls” average, Mr. Trump’s average approval rating is 45.1%, a number not reached since Feb. 21, 2017.

The numbers in individual polls ranged from 49% in Rassmussen Reports survey of likely voters to 43% in polls by Reuters (registered voters), Politico (registered voters) and Investor’s Business Daily (adults).

His disapproval numbers are still higher than the approval figure in all eight of the approval polls RCP uses and in the average though, at 52.3%. Mr. Trump has never reached 50% average approval in the RCP survey.

But the trend is unmistakably up, in the midst of increasing fury from congressional Democrats over the report of special counsel Robert Mueller and growing talk of impeachment.

The approval numbers of Congress, meanwhile, are far worse, though that has been the case for more than a decade. In the latest RCP average the approval rating of Congress is just 21.3%, while the disapproval number is more than three times that — 67.3%. The last time Congress had an approval rating above 30 percent in the RCP average was August 2009.

Mr. Trump’s numbers are buoyed by continuing approval of his handling of the economy, 54.3% approval in the RCP average versus 40.8% disapproval. In all but one of the six surveys Real Clear cites, he has majority support ranging from 51% to 60%, and in the sixth (Reuters), he still has plurality support of 47% approval versus 46% disapproval.

The gaudy economic numbers include 3.6% unemployment — the lowest figure in 50 years — and all the major stock market indices all sniffing record highs.

