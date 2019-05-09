READING, Pa. (AP) - A former coach for a Pennsylvania county’s Special Olympics soccer team has been charged with raping a player with intellectual disabilities and will head to trial.

The Reading Eagle reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after Thursday’s preliminary hearing on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault and related counts.

Sheldon was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon’s apartment on July 15.

The victim told investigators he refused Sheldon’s advances and Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.

Police say 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the man’s Special Olympics involvement after he reported the assault.

A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was immediately suspended after he was charged.

A call seeking comment from Sheldon’s public defender wasn’t returned.

