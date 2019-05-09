New Age author and activist Marianne Williamson has reached the 65,000 donor threshold to earn a place in the first Democratic presidential debate, her campaign announced Thursday.

The contributions included more than 200 donors in each of 43 states, more than the amount of support the Democratic National Committee requirement to secure a podium in the June debate.

The DNC required a minimum of 65,000 donors and at least 200 donors in each of 20 states to qualify.

“I am grateful to the many people who took it upon themselves to help create this significant achievement. Ours has been – and will continue to be – a campaign of ideas that people care about and that they are willing to stand behind. It takes a certain kind of audacity to take a stand for something truly new,” said Ms. Williamson.

Ms. Williamson, who has written 13 spiritual books, including four New York Times number one bestsellers, has barely registered in the polls.

She garnered 1% of the vote in a recent CNN national poll, putting her in the company of several senators and other well-known figures in the crowded Democratic race.

The DNC gave candidates two ways to qualify for the debates. Either demonstrate grassroots support through donations or show at least 1% support in three separate polls, which can be national or early voting state surveys.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.