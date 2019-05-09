BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts campaign finance officials have released a new regulation that reduces how much unions and nonprofit groups can contribute to individual candidates.

The state Office of Campaign and Political Finance unveiled the new regulation Thursday. The regulation limits contributions to $1,000 per candidate, $5,000 per party and $500 per political action committee.

That changes a decades-old rule that allowed unions to donate up to $15,000 to a single candidate.

The limits take effect May 31.

The new regulation essentially brings unions under the same limits imposed on individual donors, who are restricted to contributions of $1,000 per year for a single candidate.

The change does not affect federal campaign finance limits.

