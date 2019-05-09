ANALYSIS/OPINION:

‘My Princess Boy.” “S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties.” “Who are You? The Kids Guide to Gender Identity.”

The above are book titles. Not titles parents would necessarily try to hunt down on Amazon or in granny’s dusty attic to retrieve a copy for their children’s summer reading.

The above are book titles that the California State Board of Education was recommending for the 6.2 million children who attend public schools as part of the Golden State’s not-so-golden guidelines on sexual education.

Grab ‘em while they’re young and mold ‘em straight through puberty and high school. And if they’re still uncertain about sex and gender, they can dust off their copy of the book when Jesse asks Jussie for a kiss. The same goes for John, a law student, and Mary, a virgin, who’s trying to ensure he makes the right moves when asking her to be his wife.

Well, parents, beware. Many, perhaps even most of you, haven’t a clue about what’s in store for your youngsters. You haven’t a clue because you aren’t paying attention to what’s going on in your children’s schools.

Fortunately, the books mentioned above didn’t make the final cut of California’s sex-ed guidelines.

“The more than 700-page guidance says its goal is ‘health literacy for all students in California,’ and covers a range of student health factors, from obesity and sleep deprivation to automobile safety,” my colleague, Christopher Vondracek, reports on Friday. “It is designed as a guide for teachers to meet state standards on health education in topics such as nutrition, physical activity, and combating alcohol and drug abuse.”

Hmm. So let’s see.

Educrats and their enablers think “health literacy” should be “guided” by books titled “S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties,” which describes bondage, anal sex and other sexual activities.

Fifty shades of madness.

One of the reasons kids, teens and adults know more about sex and sexual relations is because parents shirk their responsibilities: 1., by not accepting their responsibility to be their children’s first teachers, and 2., by not paying attention to what their children’s teachers are and are not teaching.

Parents seem to forget that what happens in a schoolhouse doesn’t stay in a schoolhouse — and vice versa.

There is no definitive book on how to raise a child. Dr. Benjamin Spock, a pediatrician, tried with his hugely successful “Baby and Child Care,” first published in 1946. (My mom’s paperback copy, dog-eared by generations, was handy. But the late doctor didn’t preach about what many consider “abnormal” sexual relations, wagging a degreed finger about who or how to label “sexual relations.”)

Canoodling is canoodling. Married, among the LGBTQ community or ID’d as androgynous.

What’s happened, at least here in America, is that health education has succumbed to sex education. (The measles outbreaks prove the point.)

California isn’t the only state that’s overtly sex-ed conscious. States throughout the nation are rethinking courses, guidelines and textbooks regarding sex ed — and that has nothing to do with the #MeToo movement, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” or even the Sexual Revolution of the ‘60s.

It has everything, however, to do with mothers and fathers being more ignorant of what’s going on in America’s schoolhouses than their children are.

It’s almost as if some want to make sure kids are out of the house and get passing grades, but in what and for what they don’t care.

That’s not ignorance. That’s stupidity.

Because if you don’t ask, they won’t tell.

⦁ Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.