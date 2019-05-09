President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan as his permanent defense secretary, elevating him from an acting role, the White House said Wednesday.

“Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Mr. Trump appointed Mr. Shanahan to the acting position in December as a replacement for his initial defense secretary, James Mattis, who resigned after clashing with the president over troop policy in Syria.

Mr. Shanahan was informed of the nomination Thursday afternoon at the White House, shortly before Mrs. Sanders issued the formal announcement.

“I’m very excited,” he told reporters at the Pentagon, shortly after the nomination was unveiled.

“There are real events that happen everyday, so you have to spin a lot of plates” to manage the laundry list of U.S. national defense priorities, he said of the challenges facing the department he is now tapped to lead.

Mr. Shanahan’s top priority as Washington’s new top defense official will be to enact the administration’s National Defense Strategy, focusing U.S. efforts on the growing threats from China, Russia and Iran, he said before a meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Yoshihide Suga at the Defense Department.

“Biggest challenge [will be] balancing it all,” said Mr. Shanahan. “For me, it is about practicing selectful neglect, so we can stay focused on the future but not ignore a lot of the emerging, really important issues that pop up day to day that you do not really plan for,” he added.

On Iran specifically, Mr. Shanahan said he discussed U.S. options on Tehran’s threats to break away from certain tenets of the now-defunct nuclear deal with the United States.

Iranian President President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that if European signatories to the nuclear deal could not readjust the restraints put on Iran’s nuclear program in the next two months, the country would restart efforts to enrich fissile material to weapons-grade levels. The Iranian leader’s comments came days after the Pentagon ordered the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group into the Persian Gulf, in response to an imminent threat to U.S. forces from Tehran.

“it is an emerging, important issue,” he said of ongoing tensions with Iran. adding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be issuing a statement outlining the Trump administration’s response. “The statement is very clear on how we will hold people accountable” in Tehran, should the country break away from certain elements of the now defunct nuclear accord, Mr. Shanahan said.

Mr. Shanahan’s nomination drew praise from Senate Armed Services Committee chief Sen. Jim Inhofe. “We need a confirmed leader at the Department and, after working with him closely over the last few months, I welcome his selection,” the Oklahoma Republican said in a statement, adding he looked forward to Mr. Shanahan’s confirmation hearing before the Senate panel.

Sen. Inhofe had publicly questioned Mr. Shanahan’s qualifications to take the reins at the Pentagon prior to his nomination, suggesting the White House explore other options for the cabinet post.

Arizona Democrat and House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Ruben Gallego questioned the White House pick, saying Mr. Shanahan has not proved himself ready to take the position.

“Pat Shanahan hasn’t distinguished himself as Acting Secretary of Defense. It’s unclear why he deserves to be the permanent Secretary,” Rep. Gallego said in a Twitter post, citing his support for the White House-mandated border security mission and his mishandling of a Pentagon investigation into the deaths of four Green Berets during a botched U.S. special operations mission in Niger.

“Our military and DoD civil service deserve better leadership,” Rep. Gallego wrote, urging Senators to block Mr. Shanahan’s nomination.

But South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a senior member of the Senate defense committee, expressed no doubts over the White House pick, noting Mr. Shanahan is the “logical choice” to head up the Pentagon.

“He has demonstrated to me his detailed understanding that a strong, modern, and well-trained military is essential in a dangerous and complex world,” Sen. Graham said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Mr. Shanahan’s nomination comes weeks after a officials from the Defense Department’s Inspector General’s office, which had opened an inquiry on whether he used his influence as acting defense chief to lobby for U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin. Prior to coming to the Pentagon, Mr. Shanahan had spent decades as a top executive with the American weapons maker.

