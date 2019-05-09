PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say two officers responding to a trespassing call fatally shot a man during a struggle over a weapon early Thursday.
Police say no officers were injured and that a woman who was in a vehicle with the man who was shot was in custody.
No identities were released.
The shooting occurred near South Seventh Avenue and West Buckeye Road.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.