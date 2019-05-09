By - Associated Press - Thursday, May 9, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say two officers responding to a trespassing call fatally shot a man during a struggle over a weapon early Thursday.

Police say no officers were injured and that a woman who was in a vehicle with the man who was shot was in custody.

No identities were released.

The shooting occurred near South Seventh Avenue and West Buckeye Road.

