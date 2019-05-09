BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan sheriff who wants to solve the case of a missing woman says he has a personal connection: They worked together at a restaurant when she disappeared in 1988.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra says authorities plan to dig in some areas later this month. State police recently assisted by using a drone to take photos of Victoria Salisz’ former property.

Salisz, a Boyne Falls resident, was 69 years old when she disappeared. She was a waitress at a restaurant in Boyne City. The sheriff, who was a teenage bus boy in 1988, says Salisz was a “kind, sweet lady.”

Vondra tells The Associated Press that investigators have interviewed people who were in prison with a potential suspect. He says “everyone is still interested in this case.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.