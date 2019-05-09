SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired into a house near a middle school.
Officers responded to the scene about 1 a.m. Thursday and found several bullet holes in the home.
Authorities didn’t say if anyone had been inside at the time, but they did say no one had been injured.
The investigation is continuing.
