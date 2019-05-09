ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul police are looking for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint, further frightening employees by jumping over the counter.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the wig-wearing robber hit Sunrise Bank about 9 a.m. Monday, brandishing a handgun, ordering people to the ground and making threats.
Police say he then jumped over the counter before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.
___
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.