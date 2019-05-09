HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man charged in connection with a fatal shooting has rejected a plea deal and could now go to trial.

Luis Picart is one of three suspects in the shooting in Hartford of East Hartford resident Victor Millan in 2017.

The Journal Inquirer reports that the 37-year-old Hartford man turned down a deal that would have required him to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and firearm possession in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted at trial of aiding or encouraging the commission of a murder. Prosecutors say he provided a gun to one of the shooters and although he fired a gun he did not hit Millan.

The shooting was sparked by a dispute over Millan’s sunglasses.

