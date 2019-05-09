BOLIVAR, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee city councilman is accused of overcharging Hardeman County for services and equipment provided by his air conditioning business.

News outlets report a county grand jury on Monday indicted Bolivar City Councilman Jonathan Joy on charges of theft over $1,000 and official misconduct. A Tennessee Comptroller investigative report says Joy’s business, Joy Heating and Air, was hired by the county to install air conditioning units at several county-owned businesses between 2017 and 2018.

It says Joy claimed to have installed units larger than those actually installed and overcharged the county by $1,600. It says Joy told authorities that the manufacturer must have delivered the wrong units. The report says the units were ordered from several manufacturers.

Reports didn’t include comment from Joy. He’s set to be arraigned Thursday.

