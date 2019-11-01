CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say two people have been fatally shot and another wounded inside an abandoned home in Cleveland.
A Cleveland police spokesman said officers were called to the home around 5 p.m. Thursday and found three males with multiple gunshot wounds.
Detective David Gallagher says a 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died. A second male, whose age hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized. His condition hasn’t been released.
Gallagher says police are searching for two unknown males.
