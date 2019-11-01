MALTA, N.Y. (AP) - Two men have been charged with killing a young woman who worked with them at an upstate New York deli and leaving her body in a shallow grave.

State police say 51-year-old Georgios Kakavelos of Ballston Spa in Saratoga County and 34-year-old James Duffy of Johnstown in Fulton County are charged with killing Allyzibeth Lamont. The 22-year-old woman vanished Monday evening after her shift at Local No. 9 deli in Johnstown.

Troopers say searchers using drones and a dog found her body in a marsh Thursday in the Saratoga County town of Malta, 30 miles east of Johnstown.

The cause of death and a possible motive were not disclosed.

The men were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County jail. It could not be determined if they have lawyers to comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.