HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two Florida teens have been charged with bringing BB guns to school.

The Ledger reports that the 17-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday at Ridge Community High School in Haines City. They face charges of weapon possession on school grounds, disrupting a school function and violation of probation.

Officials say the school was placed on heightened security during the investigation.

Police responded after other students saw the guns and reported them.

