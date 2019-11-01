World Series champs the Washington Nationals will visit President Trump at the White House on Monday, an unusually quick turnaround for celebrating a sports championship.

A White House official confirmed the Nats will visit the White House at 1:15 p.m. Monday for a ceremony on the South Lawn with the president.

The Nats clinched the World Series on Wednesday night, defeating the Houston Astros four games to three. They’ll be honored with a parade on Constitution Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

