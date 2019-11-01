TUPELO, Mississippi — President Trump told supporters in a packed arena Friday night that Democrats are trying to impeach him to erase the votes of Mississippians and others who voted for him in 2016.

“Yesterday the Democrats voted to potentially nullify the votes of 63 million Americans, disgracing themselves and bringing shame on the House of Representatives,” Mr. Trump said, referring to a party-line vote by Democrats to move forward with their impeachment investigation.

Mr. Trump said the vote was “an attack on democracy itself,” saying the move is creating “an angry majority.”

“The American people are fed up with Democratic lies, hoaxes and extremism,” the president said to a roar from the crowd.

“They are coming after the Republican Party and me because I’m fighting for you. The Democrats, the media and the Deep State are desperate to stop us. They want to stop us because they know … we are draining the swamp in Washington.”

He scoffed at Democrats’ claim that he was so fearful of Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden that he asked Ukraine to investigate him for corruption.

“Gee, I guess there’s only one way — let’s call up Ukraine for help,’” Mr. Trump said mockingly. “These people are sick. And here’s the good news: The people get it.”

Mr. Trump stumped for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves, who is locked in a tight election with Democrat Jim Hood.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.