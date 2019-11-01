Sen. Elizabeth Warren sits atop the 2020 Democratic presidential field in Iowa, according to a poll released Friday that showed several candidates nipping at her heels.

Ms. Warren was the top choice of 22% of likely Democratic caucus-goers, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll.

The Massachusetts Democrat was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, at 19%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 18%, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 17%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was in fifth place with 4% support. She was followed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% apiece.

Mr. Biden has presented himself as the candidate in the race who is best positioned to defeat President Trump in a general election contest.

But 81% of respondents said they were at least somewhat confident that Ms. Warren would defeat Mr. Trump, compared to 80% for Mr. Biden.

Other candidates were close behind: 76% said the same of Mr. Sanders and 70% said the same of Mr. Buttigieg.

The survey of 439 likely caucus-goers was taken from Oct. 25-30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

