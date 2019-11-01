Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said she would turn down a potential meeting with President Trump, saying it would be a “waste of time.”

“I don’t understand why I would do that,” Greta said during an interview to air Friday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I don’t see what I could tell him that he hasn’t already heard. And I just think it would be a waste of time, really.”

Mr. Trump and Greta have traded barbs in the past over climate change, with the 16-year-old activist criticizing Mr. Trump’s rollback of Obama-era restrictions meant to protect the environment.

After a clip went viral in September of Greta angrily addressing the United Nations about coming to “young people for hope” on solving climate change, Mr. Trump responded in a tweet, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Critics took that to have been said in a sarcastic manner rather than in sincerity.

Greta subsequently changed her Twitter bio to say: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” in response.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin similarly criticized Greta by saying she needs to be “condemned” for not understanding the complexities of “the modern world,” she responded by saying Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin “want to silence” climate activism.

“They can sense that we are making an impact,” Greta said to Yahoo News in September. “They obviously don’t want that. So they are using several methods to mock and hate.”

