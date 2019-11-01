White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Friday the White House is “expecting” President Trump to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“We are still obviously hopeful everybody will come to their senses and realize the president did nothing wrong. But we are prepared for an impeachment to happen,” Ms. Grisham said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“Nancy Pelosi has made it very very clear the House Democrats are going to vote. Starting from the beginning with all of their closed-door meetings and the way they have had their selective leaks with witnesses this has been set up to impeach the president. It is something we’re expecting,”

When host Bill Hemmer asked Ms. Grisham whether they believe Mr. Trump’s impeachment is a “foregone conclusion,” Ms. Grisham responded: “I wouldn’t say it’s a foregone conclusion, but we’re expecting it, yes.”

“This is a sham and a kangaroo court. This is unjust and unfair,” Ms. Grisham said.

Ms. Grisham’s interview comes the day after the House moved forward with their impeachment inquiry by voting 232-196 — with no Republican crossing the aisle — to finalize the rules in the investigation of Mr. Trump.

