SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota prison inmate has filed notice of plans to appeal a judge’s refusal to delay his execution.

Charles Rhines is scheduled to receive lethal injection next week, though a specific date has not yet been announced. Rhines was convicted of killing a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee who interrupted him during a burglary in 1992.

A South Dakota Supreme Court clerk says the notice was received Friday. Rhines’ attorneys did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The 63-year-old Rhines argued in his appeal that the pentobarbital to be used in his execution doesn’t meet the “ultra-short-acting” standard for lethal injection drugs in effect at the time of his conviction. A circuit judge on Thursday rejected his argument, saying the drug works as fast or faster as other drugs cited by Rhines when used in lethal doses.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.