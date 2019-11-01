GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - Palestinian militants in Gaza fired barrages of rockets into southern Israel Friday, causing damage to a house and shattering nearly a month of calm across the volatile border.

There were no reports of injuries in the two rocket attacks. Israeli police said shrapnel damaged a house in Sderot town and video footage showed a car near the structure with windows blown out by debris.

The Israeli military said seven rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the first incident and the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted them. Minutes later, three rockets were launched and only one was intercepted.

No Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, the second attack in 24 hours.

Israel blames Gaza’s Hamas rulers for any fire from the enclave. The Islamic militant group says it’s committed to an unofficial truce deal, but rogue groups that include Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad and smaller Salafist factions sometimes act independently of Hamas.

Earlier Friday, Gaza’s health officials said scores of Palestinians were wounded by live fire during protests along Gaza-Israel border fence.

Hamas launched the weekly demonstrations last year against 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

International mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations, oversee the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel to lower the intensity of the protests and pacify the border area in exchange for humanitarian projects in the seaside enclave. Hamas charges Israel of not honoring the agreement by slowing the implementation of the deal.

