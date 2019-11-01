Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign released new TV and digital ads on Friday that put an emphasis on Mr. Biden’s desire to rebuild the “middle class.”

The TV and digital ads are a “$4 million component” of a previously announced media reservation across broadcast and digital platforms in Iowa, the campaign said.

“Today, too many middle-class and working-class people are not able to look their kid in the eye and say, ‘Honey, it’s going to be OK’ and mean it,” Mr. Biden says in the TV ad. “That’s why I’m running — to rebuild the backbone of this country. The middle class.”

In one of the digital ads, Mr. Biden says that a lot of people don’t think the rest of the country “sees” them.

“I see millions of people across this nation who get up every single day, make the country work,” he says. “I see the backbone of the nation … as we rebuild this middle class, everyone comes along.”

Mr. Biden’s campaign unveiled the ad as he and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders descend on Iowa this weekend for the state Democratic Party’s “Liberty and Justice Celebration,” which will be one of the premier political events of the year.

The former vice president has fallen behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in some of the recent polling in the Hawkeye State.

