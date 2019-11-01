Former housing secretary Julián Castro has met the $800,000 fundraising threshold the Democratic presidential candidate said he needed to raise by the end of October to sustain his bid for the White House, the Castro campaign announced Friday.

Mr. Castro raised more than $1 million in October from close to 50,000 donors. Thursday, Oct. 31 was his best fundraising day since August, the campaign said.

“We set an extremely ambitious goal to keep Secretary Castro’s voice in this race, and our supporters met the challenge and delivered one of the best months of the campaign to date,” said Castro campaign manager Maya Rupert. “We’re not going anywhere — Julián will keep being a voice for the voiceless, and a champion for the Americans who have been left behind.”

Mr. Castro had told supporters last week that if he couldn’t raise $800,000 by the end of the month, then he would have no choice but to end his presidential campaign.

The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio, Texas, has been struggling to gain traction in recent polling and is in danger of failing to qualify for the Democratic debate later this month.

Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, another 2020 Democratic presidential contender, had issued a similarly dire fundraising plea in September before he, too, met his self-imposed target of raising $1.7 million in 10 days.

