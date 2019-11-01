LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the death of a Longview man.
KATU-TV reports on Sunday night, police went to a residence after a woman reported that she had found her 73-year-old landlord, Arthur Mahlum, dead.
Longview police say officers in Barstow, California arrested person of interest David J.E. Daniel Jr. on a warrant in that state Thursday.
Longview police said detectives flew to California, interviewed him and then arrested him, accusing him of shooting and killing Mahlum.
Daniel faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Police say Mahlum’s vehicle was found in Barstow.
It wasn’t known if Daniel has a lawyer.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.