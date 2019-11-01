BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he struck and killed a pedestrian while driving drunk.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 35-year-old Michael Leo Moreno of Manhattan entered his plea Thursday to vehicular homicide while under the influence in the Oct. 5 death of 76-year-old Truman Emmelkamp.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports Emmelkamp, also from Manhattan, was out for an evening walk when he was struck by a car and thrown into the ditch.

Moreno is also charged with failure to remain at the scene and for falsely reporting a hitchhiker had stolen his car just before the crash.

Defense attorney Diana Copeland said she advised Moreno that the court would likely only accept a not guilty plea. He remains jailed with his bail set at $100,000.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.