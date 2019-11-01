MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) - A Nicaraguan court has convicted a dual U.S.-Nicaraguan citizen of killing a nursing student in New York state after an unusual trial that saw many witnesses testifying by long distance video conference.

A prosecution official says Judge María Fabiola Betancourt reached the verdict Friday and says sentencing for Orlando Tercero will be held within days. Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed the conviction in a tweet. The maximum sentence in Nicaragua is 30 years.

The 23-year-old former Binghamton University student was found guilty of killing 22-year-old Haley Anderson on March 8, 2018. She was found strangled in his bed. Witnesses said the two had a romantic relationship but Tercero wanted a more serious relationship, according to trial testimony.

Anderson was from Westbury on Long Island.

