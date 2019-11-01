DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio home owned by a man who killed two 17-year-old boys inside his garage has been destroyed in a suspected arson fire.

Dayton Fire Chief Andrew Wiley says firefighters found the home in flames Thursday night. The man who shot Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison in the back in August moved out shortly after the shootings.

A 911 caller reported hearing an explosion and then watching a car drive off Thursday.

The Dayton Daily News reported the word “murderer” had been spray painted across the front of the home.

The homeowner has not been charged in the teens’ deaths.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.