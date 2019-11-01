Drones are taking off from a newly-constructed base in Niger, further indicating the West African country is fast-becoming a center for U.S. unmanned aircraft missions to battle violent extremist organizations like ISIS, military officials said Friday.

The Pentagon said Friday it has begun intelligence and reconnaissance operations at Nigerien Air Base 201, located in Agadez, about 600 miles northeast of the capital, Niamey.

“We are working with our African and international partners to counter security threats in West Africa,” Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, said in a statement. “The construction of this base demonstrates our investment in our African partners and mutual security interests in the region.”

Construction of the new drone base has been going on for about three years. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the price tag will be for more than $250 million.

The U.S. military is at the site at the request of Niger’s government, Department of Defense officials said.

The U.S. military already targets terror organizations like Islamic State from an airfield in Niamey. The new base will extend the reach of the operations, officials said.

The new runway at the base will be suitable both for Nigerian and U.S. aircraft. It will allow for “enhanced response” to regional issues and better protection of the country’s borders, officials said.

