KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting outside an adult entertainment club in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, that left four people injured.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting outside Baccala’s strip club happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say one victim was found in front of the club. Three others were taken to hospitals. All four were in stable condition Sunday.

Officers responding to a disturbance near the club before the shooting rushed to help after shots were fired.

Several suspects were arrested.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.