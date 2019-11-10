House Republicans want to call Hunter Biden and the “whistleblower” as witnesses in the Democratic impeachment inquiry, but House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is having none of it.

In a Saturday statement, the California Democrat said he would refuse to allow the public committee hearings, which begin Wednesday, to be used to pursue “sham investigations into the Bidens.”

“This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens,” said Mr. Schiff, “or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm.”

In a separate letter to Mr. Nunes obtained by CNN, Mr. Schiff said that the anonymous person “has a right under laws championed by this committee to remain anonymous and to be protected from harm.”

New - Schiff makes clear to Nunes that whistleblower will NOT be testifying, saying the inquiry has gathered evidence “that not only confirms but far exceeds” the complaint. “The whistleblower’s testimony is therefore redundant and unnecessary,” per letter obtained by CNN. pic.twitter.com/MtjrrOwGhP — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 10, 2019

The chairman’s response came shortly after ranking member Devin Nunes sent a list of eight requested witnesses to testify publicly as part of what he called the “sham impeachment process.”

In addition to Mr. Biden, son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and a former board member of Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings, the list included former Burisma board member Devon Archer; ex-Democratic National Committee staffer Alexandra Chalupa, and former Fusion GPS opposition researcher Nellie Ohr.

Mr. Nunes also sought testimony from “[a]ll individuals relied upon by the anonymous whistleblower in drafting his or her secondhand complaint.”

“Your failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” said the California Republican in his Saturday letter.

Nunes’ letter to Schiff on potential witnesses. Includes Hunter Biden and the “whistleblower”: pic.twitter.com/The5Sc3P0V — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2019

Mr. Schiff replied that the committee is “evaluating the Minority’s witness requests and will give due consideration to witnesses within the scope of the impeachment inquiry, as voted on by the House.”

“As we move into the open hearing phase of the inquiry, the Committee is mindful that we are engaged in a sober endeavor rooted in the Constitution to determine whether the President of the United States engaged in misconduct that warrants impeachment by the House,” Mr. Schiff said.

Mr. Nunes said “the ink wasn’t even dry on the letter that we sent to the Democrats” before they shut down the request, “as if there’s something wrong with us calling Hunter Biden, someone who was receiving $50-$80,000 a month” from Burisma.

“As of right now, they’re going to give us no witnesses,” Mr. Nunes said on Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Check out my interview with @DevinNunes on his call for witnesses to testify in the impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/lNi4pQARib — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 10, 2019

In September, House Democrats launched an “impeachment inquiry” over a July 25 phone conversation in which President Trump asked Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate possible 2016 election interference and the role of Mr. Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner, in the firing of a prosecutor.

Democrats have accused Mr. Trump of threatening to cut off aid unless the Ukraine dug up dirt on a political opponent, while he has insisted there was no quid pro quo and accused Democrats of waging another partisan “witch hunt.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.