President Trump and first lady Melania Trump received thunderous applause at Saturday’s football game between Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama.

The packed crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, roared as the Trumps waved and clapped in response, as shown on the arena’s giant video screens.

“Such GREAT people!” Mr. Trump later tweeted.

The hero’s welcome came in sharp contrast to the boos that greeted the president before Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., which received extensive media coverage.

The disparity was not lost on conservatives.

“Trump is welcomed with open arms at the LSU vs. Alabama game. In DC, he was booed at the Nationals game,” tweeted Caleb Hull. “A pretty great example of the DC resistance bubble.”

Not everyone was a Trump fan. The Republican president’s critics on social media blamed him afterward for Alabama’s home loss.

