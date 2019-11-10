The nation still reveres its military veterans, and in no under certain terms. Two-thirds of Americans say they look up to those who have served — and an equal number say that veterans themselves are more disciplined and patriotic than the rest of us. So says a comprehensive Pew Research Center that delves into the particulars.

“Though there are differences between vets who served either pre-9/11 or post-9/11, a hefty majority of U.S. veterans — 73% — said that adjusting to civilian life was very or somewhat easy. Their military experiences left a productive imprint on their lives. The research also found that 90% of all vets feel proud of their service.”

“Most veterans say they would endorse the military as a career choice. Roughly eight-in-ten (79%) say they would advise a young person close to them to join the military. This includes large majorities of post-9/11 veterans, combat veterans and those who say they had emotionally traumatic experiences in the military,” the analysis said.

THE PRESIDENT’S PROCLAMATION

“On November 11, Americans commemorate the service, sacrifice, and immeasurable contributions of our nation’s veterans who have proudly worn our country’s uniform to defend and preserve our precious liberty,” says President Trump in his official proclamation for Veterans Day.

“We are forever thankful for the many heroes among us who have bravely fought around the world to protect us all. As Americans, it is our sacred duty to care for and support those who have shown courage and conviction in selfless service to our country. Safeguarding the health and welfare of our Nation’s veterans has been a top priority for my administration,” the president continues, citing $8.6 billion in new funding for veteran’s mental health services along with the VA Mission Act to improve vets’ access to local health care, new programs to forgive the student loans of vets with disabilities and a strong outreach to identify vets in need, or those who are suicidal.

“As Commander in Chief of our heroic Armed Forces, I humbly thank our veterans and their families for their willingness to answer the call of duty and for their unwavering love of country,” Mr. Trump notes in his proclamation.

BLOOMBERG BUFFS UP HIS BRAND

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has made a sudden jump into the 2020 presidential race, jettisoning his previous identity as both Republican or possible independent in favor of a new calling as a Democrat. His last-minute decision has annoyed a cross section of rivals and intrigued the press. The new candidate has been a catalyst for both agitation and amusement.

“Just what America needs. Another billionaire using his wealth to try to buy an election,” says Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernard Sanders, who is fundraising off the Bloomberg threat.

“Mike wants to be a Democrat or maybe just team up with Justin Amash and do a national, ‘I’m morally superior’ to you stadium tour. Bloomberg is the answer to a question nobody is asking,” writes David Marcus, New York correspondent for The Federalist.

“But let’s be frank. All the gold in Fort Knox could not get Michael Bloomberg elected president. There is a simple reason for this, the man’s entire raison d’etre is an anti-fun agenda that slowly sucks the joy out of life and replaces it with cogs turning wheels in the factory of progress. Nobody wants that,” Mr. Marcus observes. “Michael Bloomberg is a good and decent man, was a great mayor, an out-of-sight businessman, but that’s not what the people want right now. The people want fighters. Bloomberg is a nice guy, and as the saying goes, we know where they finish.”

The oddsmakers think they know where he’d finish too.

“Michael Bloomberg has rocketed to sixth-favorite to be the next President of the United States,” reports Oddschecker.com, which tracks current online betting trends.

They reveal that prior to his declaration, Mr. Bloomberg’s chances of winning were 100 to 1 — about the same as actors George Clooney and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Sportsbetting.ag, another online concern, also made a big adjustment.

“Bloomberg was immediately installed near the top of the Democratic odds board,” the organization says.

The current lineup according to Oddschecker is: President Trump is first place, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernard Sanders and Mr. Bloomberg.

BIASED HEADLINE OF THE DAY

“Stocks Stumble to More Records”

— Los Angeles Times, on Nov. 8.

“How do you ‘stumble’ to a record high? Did Hank Aaron ‘stumble’ to a record high in home runs? Did Tom Brady ‘stumble’ to six Super Bowl rings?” asks Tim Graham, executive editor of NewsBusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

FOXIFIED

Fox News will spend Veterans Day covering veterans with special extensive programming on Monday, also highlighting veteran-owned and operated businesses live from its studios in New York City. “Fox & Friends” hosts a live studio audience of vets and active duty service members; the program features a naturalization ceremony where a dozen vets will be sworn in as United States citizens.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will lead the swearing in, followed by singer Lee Greenwood performing the national anthem and his signature song “God Bless The USA.” There will also be live updates from both the Veterans Day Parade in New York City and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of all military veterans would advise a young person to join the military.

• 68% frequently feel proud of their military service.

• 58% say their military training gave them skills for a civilian job.

• 52% say service experiences prepared them for transition to civilian life.

• 35% had trouble paying bills after their service ended.

• 26% say adjustment to life as a civilian was difficult.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 1,284 U.S. veterans conducted May 14-June 3 and released Friday.

