WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a body found in the woods.

WTNH-TV reports police located the body in the New Haven suburb of Woodbridge sometime Sunday morning after receiving a call about a missing person.

No further details have been released, including the identity of the person or their cause of death.

New Haven, Woodbridge and State Police are investigating.

