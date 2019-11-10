TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Police say a car crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey business, killing two people.

Toms River police say the red Porsche hit the building at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and lodged into the second story.

Sgt. Vincent Padalino says the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time.

He says the building houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

No information has been released about the two victims. Police and the Ocean County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.