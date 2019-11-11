GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - Bank robbery charges have been dismissed against a Mississippi man who was jailed for months without any noticeable progress in the case.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 29-year-old Brandon Lancaster was released from custody this month after a judge determined the FBI had failed to push the case. Defense attorney Wallie Stuckey had argued that the long incarceration without any prosecutor action violated Lancaster’s right to a speedy trial. He says the FBI could still seek an indictment against his client.

Upon his release from the Leflore County Jail, Lancaster says he walked straight over to the newspaper to tell his story. Lancaster still is charged in another burglary and was released on bond. He says he was wrongly identified as a suspect in both crimes.

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com

