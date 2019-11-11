First Michael Bloomberg, now Deval Patrick.

According to a report Monday in the New York Times, Mr. Patrick, a former Massachusetts governor, is considering a late entry into the Democratic presidential primary.

Citing “two Democrats with knowledge of the conversations,” the Times reported that Mr. Patrick has told party leaders that none of the declared candidates have established momentum with the Iowa caucuses just three months away.

He has sent feelers to prominent Democrats in the early-voting states alerting them of a possible run, the Times reported.

A decision from Mr. Patrick would have to come this week as the deadline for a formal filing to get on the ballot in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is Friday.

