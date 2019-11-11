President Trump marked Veterans Day on Monday by attending a wreath-laying in New York and presiding over the city’s 100th annual veterans’ parade with a pledge to uphold the nation’s obligation to its warriors.

“On Veterans Day, our nation rededicates itself to our most solemn duty,” the president said during a ceremony at Madison Square Park. “While we can never repay our warriors for their boundless service and sacrifice, we must uphold with supreme vigilance our sacred obligation to care for those who have borne the battle.”

Mr. Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, said America’s soldiers who fight the war on terror have shown the same “towering spirit of strength” that New Yorkers displayed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He cited last month’s U.S. raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

“That spirit has helped our fighters defeat tyrants, conquer fascism, vanquish communism and face down terrorism,” the president said. “Just a few weeks ago, American Special Forces raided the ISIS compound and brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead. His second in charge is dead. We have our eyes on number three. His reign of terror is over, and our enemies are running very, very scared.”

The ceremony also marked the start of a week that will be filled with high partisan drama in Washington. House Democrats will begin public impeachment hearings on Wednesday.

As the president spoke of the nation’s duty to its veterans on Monday, protesters on the edge of the park could be heard chanting “lock him up.”

Mr. Trump praised examples of veterans’ courage in battle, highlighting the actions of retired 94-year-old Cpl. Jack Foy of New York, a veteran of the famed “Battle of the Bulge” in World War II. The president said veterans also have distinguished themselves through their caring actions upon returning home from war.

“Your greatest tribute of all is the way you live your lives in the years since,” Mr. Trump said. “You raise your families, you endure the wounds of war. You keep going. You keep serving. You keep giving. And you keep loving. You volunteer at your local veterans’ post. And you keep in touch with your battle comrades, you support our Gold Star families. You take care of our wounded warriors, and you stand alongside of our service members, when they return from war.”

