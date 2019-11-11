Room for one more? Now that Michael Bloomberg has joined the 2020 presidential race, talk that Hillary Clinton will do the same has resurfaced. Mark Penn, once chief strategist for former president Bill Clinton and Mrs. Clinton, has previously predicted she would run for the White House again.

On Fox News, and in a Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this year, Mr. Penn said the former first lady could knock out her competition “like bowling pins.”

In a network appearance on Sunday, the strategist reaffirmed that theory.

“You have also said in the past on this program you think Hillary Clinton may reenter the race. Do you think she still is thinking about running for president?” asked Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo.

“There’s still a couple of days here,” Mr. Penn replied. “I don’t know whether she will look at the Michael Bloomberg thing and say, ‘ah, the field is too crowded now, I missed my opportunity,’ or the opposite — ‘Wow, the field is weak, I could come in, I could get 165,000 donors. I’m tied with Joe Biden in some of these early states if I get in.’

“There’s still a political logic there for her,” he said.

Mr. Penn also predicted that the Mr. Bloomberg — once a Republican turned independent, and now a Democratic hopeful — will center his campaign on climate change, gun control and “a set of moderate positions.”

