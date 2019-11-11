There’s never a dull moment where the endless investigation of President Trump and the 2016 election is concerned. Publishers Weekly reports that mega-publisher Scribner and The Washington Post have teamed up to create a graphic version of the official Mueller report, complete with all the signature illustrations and terse dialogue of that popular genre.

The whole thing is illustrated by Berlin-based artist Jan Feindt, already a master of what’s now called “comic journalism.”

Yes, well. “The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation” arrives Dec. 3.

The 208-page book, Scribner says, “provides a unique, graphic depiction of the report’s most scrutinized passages and pivotal moments, all contextualized with the Post’s original reporting.”

The publisher also says the content also includes “fly-on-the-wall commentary from Mueller-era heavyweights, including James Comey, Michael Flynn, Donald McGann, K.T. McFarland, Sean Spicer, Rod Rosenstein, Hope Hicks, Michael Cohen, and others.” And don’t forget the package deal. The Post — which already published a previous Mueller book in April — also is releasing a digital edition of the new fare, complete with audio.

Alas though, it’s a crowded marketplace. There are over 40 book versions of the Mueller report on Amazon, including two graphic novels and the “Mewler Report,” a version which uses cute cat drawings “for a more enjoyable reading experience.”

PBS, meanwhile, produced an investigative documentary on the report. Can we look for a cartoon version or maybe, say, a buddy movie? Don’t be surprised. In June, such veteran actors as Kevin Kline and John Lithgow starred in a play based on the 448-page report titled “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts,” written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan.

Reaction to that event could predict how creative products based on the Mueller report could fare: “‘The Investigation’ was like what would happen if the members of your mom’s secret Mueller Report Facebook group all got fabulous new haircuts and then livestreamed their group chat,” noted a review in Wired.com at the time.

A ‘BABY TRUMP’ PHENOMENON

There is a new GoFundMe effort to raise money for Hoyt Hutchinson, the man who recently deflated a “Baby Trump” aerial balloon and was charged with “felony criminal mischief” in the aftermath.

The goal was to raise $6,000 to help Mr. Hutchinson with legal fees. As of Monday afternoon, the effort had raised close to $42,000 — though a report from Heavy.com now says the account may “violate the site’s terms and services.”

HILLARY FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN

Chatter is percolating that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could still enter the presidential race, inspired by a certain former New York mayor’s recent activities. It would mark her third attempt. Here is the Fox News conversation between anchor Maria Bartiromo and former Clinton strategist Mark Penn on the phenomenon:

“You have also said in the past on this program you think Hillary Clinton may reenter the race. Do you think she still is thinking about running for president?” Ms. Bartiromo asked.

“There’s still a couple of days here. I don’t know whether she will look at the Michael Bloomberg thing and say, ‘ah, the field is too crowded now, I missed my opportunity.’ Or the opposite. ‘Wow, the field is weak, I could come in, I could get 165,000 donors. I’m tied with Biden in some of these early states if I get in,’” Mr. Penn replied. “There’s still a political logic there for her,” he said.

And notably, Mr. Penn also predicted that Mr. Bloomberg will center his campaign on climate change, gun control and “a set of moderate positions.”

BLOOMBERG’S $12 BILLION ENTRY FEE

New York City native John Podhoretz has a theory about how much Michael R. Bloomberg could spend in his newly minted quest for the White House. The answer: lots.

“In 2009, running for a third term as mayor, Michael Bloomberg spent $102 million to get a mere 51%, total of $174 per vote. If he were to spend $174 per vote in this bid for the presidency in 2020 we’re hearing so much about, the White House would cost him something like $12 billion,” writes Mr. Podhoretz in The New York Post.

“Google tells me Bloomberg is worth $53 billion. Buying the presidency would take about a quarter of his wealth. So why not run? He only has two kids. Do they really need the full $53 billion after he sloughs off this mortal coil when they could split $41 billion?” asks the columnist.

“If Bloomberg wants it, why shouldn’t he try to buy it? This is America, people. We all like to say things like ‘the presidency is not for sale,’ but have we ever really truly tested the proposition? Besides, enormously rich people like Bloomberg help support our economy by putting dollars into play. When it comes to electoral politics, he’s is a one-man money velocity machine,” he concludes.

SORRY: BLOOMBERG AT NO. 10

“A sliver of the Democratic electorate is ready for the presidential candidacy of Michael Bloomberg, according to a new Morning Consult poll, which found him to be as competitive as the party’s current top candidates against President Trump in a hypothetical matchup,” reports Eli Yokley, an analyst for the pollster.

“According to the Nov. 8 poll, 4% of Democratic primary voters said the billionaire and former Republican would be their first choice for the party’s nomination to take on Trump next year — placing him above 10 candidates currently in the race.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 16% of Americans do their Christmas or holiday shopping throughout the year until mid-November.

• 8% shop on Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

• 24% do their shopping in late November and early December.

• 16% shop two weeks before Christmas.

• 9% shop the week before Christmas.

• 2% shop on Christmas Eve.

• 1% shop after the holidays are over.

• 23% do not shop for gifts at all during the holiday season.

Source: A You/Gov multiple consumer surveys gathered between 2015 and 2019, averaged, and released Friday.

